Ssimplus VoD Monitor Inspector to Debut at IBC

WATERLOO, ON -- SSIMWAVE will be showing for the first time its groundbreaking tool that enables the media industry to optimize video processing and delivery using the human visual system, as well as other innovations in the science of perceptual video quality measurement, when it exhibits at IBC2019 in Amsterdam Sept. 13-17.

At its stand (1.B13), SSIMWAVE will show how its SSIMPLUS VOD Monitor Inspector delivers frame-by-frame and pixel-by-pixel analysis of video content using SSIMPLUS’ unique ability to predict and score perceptual video Quality of Experience by accurately mimicking actual human vision. SSIMWAVE also will be discussing the technology, business and market impact of the company’s Emmy Award-winning technology, as well as practical use cases for identifying and correcting macroblocking, video freezes and other quality impairments.

Armed with the only algorithm to achieve greater than 90% machine-to-human (mean opinion scores) correlation accuracy, SSIMPLUS VOD Monitor Inspector is light-weight and fast, enabling use cases that include encoder evaluation, building profile ladders and configuring transcoders.

SSIMPLUS VOD Monitor Inspector is designed to help video architects and engineering professionals create the most effective encoding and processing workflows for on-demand content, and to inform technology purchasing and configuration decisions. The new product can drive business success by supporting quality adjustments on a per-title or per-service basis, allowing high-value content to be delivered at highest possible quality levels, while animation and lower-value content can be optimized for more efficient delivery.

