Sling International App Now Available on X1

MERIDIAN, Colo. -- Xfinity X1 gives us the ability to greatly expand the range of content and programming we can offer our customers - from live and on demand programming from hundreds of television networks and studios, to award-winning Netflix originals and curated Pandora playlists, to critically-acclaimed NPR podcasts and YouTube’s user generated web videos. And today, we’re excited to add another choice to the platform with the launch of the Sling International app on X1.

Sling International is a live and on-demand online streaming service that offers more than 395 multicultural networks to its subscribers. These networks offer programming across 21 different languages, including Arabic, Bangla, Bengali, Brazilian, Cantonese, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Kannada, Malayalam, Mandarin, Marathi, Polish, Punjabi, Taiwanese, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and Vietnamese. Pricing for these packages will be consistent across Sling TV’s other platforms and start at $10 per month.

Existing Sling TV customers will be able to log in and access any of the international live or on-demand programming that’s part of their current package. New customers will be able to sign up directly through the Sling International app on X1.

Sling TV