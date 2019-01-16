& cplSiteName &

Sinclair Launches Free Streaming Service Called STIRR

1/16/2019
BALTIMORE -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) announced today the launch of STIRR, a free, ad-supported streaming service that will include access to some of the most popular national news, sports, entertainment and digital first channels, a robust video on demand (VoD) library and a new local channel featuring programming based on a user's location, ensuring that viewers can still access the local news and lifestyle programming that is relevant to their everyday life.

STIRR is launching on iOS and Android devices, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Roku and on the web at: www.STIRR.com providing viewers with a variety of linear networks that cater to all interests, such as movies, news, sports, sci-fi and action, family-friendly programming, and comedy. STIRR will offer 20 national networks at launch:

Table 1: STIRR will offer 20 national networks at launch

Buzzr Charge Cheddar Comet CONtv
Dove Channel DUST FailArmy Futurism Gravitas
Mobcrush MovieMix NASA TV Outdoor America The Pet Collective
SOAR Stadium TBD The T World Poker Tour

STIRR has also developed original channels, including STIRR Movies, STIRR Sports, STIRR Life, and STIRR CITY. STIRR plans to add new linear networks monthly growing to over 50 by the end of 2019.

Sinclair Broadcast Group

