Roku: Q4 'Active' Accounts Surge 40%, Top 27 Million

1/7/2019
LOS GATOS, Calif. – Roku Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today disclosed preliminary Q4 2018 data for two key operating metrics, active accounts and streaming hours, demonstrating continued momentum for the Roku platform as consumers shift toward streaming and away from traditional linear TV. The company made the disclosures ahead of business meetings at CES 2019 this week in Las Vegas.

  • Q4 2018 active accounts topped 27 million, up roughly 40% year-over-year.
  • Q4 streaming hours were an estimated 7.3 billion hours, up about 68% year-over-year, bringing full year 2018 streaming hours to about 24 billion, up about 61% from 2017.

    Roku will report final operating metrics as well as fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results in February. The company will provide a 2019 outlook at that time.

    Roku Inc.

