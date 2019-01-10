Roku: Q4 'Active' Accounts Surge 40%, Top 27 Million
News Wire Feed1/7/2019
Light Reading
Light Reading
LOS GATOS, Calif. – Roku Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today disclosed preliminary Q4 2018 data for two key operating metrics, active accounts and streaming hours, demonstrating continued momentum for the Roku platform as consumers shift toward streaming and away from traditional linear TV. The company made the disclosures ahead of business meetings at CES 2019 this week in Las Vegas.
Roku will report final operating metrics as well as fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results in February. The company will provide a 2019 outlook at that time.
Comment |
Print |
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT