Redbox Selects You.i TV to Launch React Native App on Roku

OTTAWA, ON. -- Redbox, America’s destination for new-release movies and games, has selected You.i TV to develop and deliver an improved user experience for the Redbox On Demand service, starting with its most popular platform – Roku.

The new application is the first in market to be developed for Roku using the highly flexible React Native development framework. Using React Native and You.i TV’s cross-platform SDK, Redbox can provide better viewing experiences for consumers by enabling faster access to new features, a more compelling user experience and more consistency across platforms.

A subscription-free streaming service that offers thousands of movie and TV titles, Redbox On Demand has continued the company’s innovative approach to content distribution.

The combination of React Native’s open source, JavaScript application framework and the You.i TV SDK empowers the Redbox development team to deploy on a wide variety of platforms using the same codebase that is powering the Roku app. The result is faster time to market, more efficient development and increased freedom to continuously evolve the Roku application to mirror the look and feel of Redbox On Demand apps on other platforms.

“With Redbox On Demand, we want to make our great content available to as many viewers as possible on as many devices as possible,” said Lowell Bike, Director of Product Management, Redbox. “You.i TV’s technology makes it easier for Redbox to innovate. It enables us to provide the same great user experience from mobile to living room, regardless of where our viewers are watching, without the constraints of native development for every device.”

