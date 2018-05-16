& cplSiteName &

Qwilt to Scale Streaming Content for PTCL

5/22/2018
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- Qwilt, a leading provider of content delivery and open caching solutions, announced today that PTCL, a leading mobile and broadband telecommunications and internet services provider in Pakistan, has chosen Qwilt’s award-winning open caching solution for content delivery for its OTT customers and to improve Quality of Experience (QoE) for its subscribers. By deploying Qwilt’s content delivery and open caching solution, PTCL is looking to scale its network in response to the dramatic growth of streaming video services in Pakistan.

“PTCL’s internet services are designed for users to help them experience unmatched performance, reliability and affordability,” said Saad Muzaffar Waraich, Chief Technology and Information Officer, PTCL. “Our OTT streaming services have been growing at a rapid pace. As we expect more dramatic growth in the coming years, we have decided to expand our existing CDN and go closer to the customer and I believe Qwilt’s content delivery solution can potentially provide the required foundation we need. Thanks to Qwilt, we have successfully created an efficient, intelligent and resilient network with content delivery architecture that can scale quickly to meet our needs. For PTCL, the business outcomes are outstanding.”

By analyzing OTT video traffic in real-time, Qwilt’s open cache solution, deployed deep in ISP networks, can cache and deliver popular video content locally, close to subscribers optimising streaming for both network utilisation and quality of experience. The result is a comprehensive and open architecture that can manage OTT, VOD and live streaming video in operator networks. This new open architecture is the foundation which enables network scaling to support the future of online video streaming.

