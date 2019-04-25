Podcast: Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Madness, Ominous Signs for Omniverse

The Omniverse saga is quite possibly more dramatic than most of the pay-TV programs it distributes.

Light Reading Senior Editor Jeff Baumgartner joins us to revisit the saga of Omniverse One World Television, an over-the-top (OTT) distributor of live pay-TV channels to all kinds of competitive players. Some of those companies have decided to back away from the pay-TV market. Jeff explains what's going on as the saga continues.

Also, Light Reading's Mike Dano reviews what T-Mobile's options are if it is not allowed by merge with Sprint. And we quickly review Sprint's rather long list of strategic misses. Cringe right along with us, won't you?

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading