Podcast: Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Madness, Ominous Signs for Omniverse

Phil Harvey
4/25/2019
50%
50%

The Omniverse saga is quite possibly more dramatic than most of the pay-TV programs it distributes.

Light Reading Senior Editor Jeff Baumgartner joins us to revisit the saga of Omniverse One World Television, an over-the-top (OTT) distributor of live pay-TV channels to all kinds of competitive players. Some of those companies have decided to back away from the pay-TV market. Jeff explains what's going on as the saga continues.

Also, Light Reading's Mike Dano reviews what T-Mobile's options are if it is not allowed by merge with Sprint. And we quickly review Sprint's rather long list of strategic misses. Cringe right along with us, won't you?

The Light Reading podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.

Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading

