Pluto TV Streams to Amazon Devices in Parts of Europe

LONDON/BERLIN -- The leading free streaming television service, Pluto TV, recently acquired by Viacom, is strengthening its European distribution with launches on Amazon Fire TV devices and Amazon Fire Tablets in the UK, Germany and Austria. Pluto TV’s thematically curated channels are available on Amazon devices in all three markets as of today.

In addition, Pluto TV and Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) are set to expand the service’s programming slate in Germany and Austria with the launch of new branded channels MTV Pluto TV, MTV Dating and MTV The Shores, as well as popular Nickelodeon content, marking the first time that Viacom channels debut on Pluto TV outside of the US.

The launch on Amazon Fire TV devices and Amazon Fire tablets in the UK, Germany and Austria marks a milestone in the European expansion of the ad-supported streaming service, with a significant growth in reach and number of unique market-tailored channels. Pluto TV offers more than 50 channels in the UK and more than 20 in Germany and Austria, featuring interest-led channels such as drama, independent and blockbuster movies, true crime, documentaries and much more.

Pluto TV had its global rollout in 2018, including Europe, where it launched in the UK, Germany and Austria. In early 2019, Viacom acquired Pluto TV and is accelerating international expansion efforts. The launch on Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets in Europe brings Pluto TV and its premium, brand-safe, ad-supported, live, linear streaming service to an even wider audience.

