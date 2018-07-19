Philo Partners With NCTC

SAN FRANCISCO -- Philo, a national streaming television service, today announced it is partnering with the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) to offer Philo to the NCTC membership of 750 cable and broadband providers. Through this partnership, NCTC member companies can offer Philo’s innovative over-the-top service to their eight million TV viewers across the U.S.

“Our partnership with NCTC will expand the available options for millions of TV lovers by giving them access to the unique entertainment-focused package we’ve created,” explained Andrew McCollum, Philo’s CEO. “Philo is a perfect complement to the existing services, particularly high-speed internet, that these companies already offer.”

Philo currently features more than 40 top cable channels offering the best in entertainment, lifestyle and knowledge programming, including A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, ID, Lifetime, MTV, OWN, Tastemade, WE TV and many more.

“This agreement is another way for our members to offer even more choices to their customers,” said Rich Fickle, CEO and President of NCTC. “We know how important it is that we continue to find new ways to add value to our members and our new relationship with Philo, an innovative and forward-thinking brand, is a powerful step in that direction.”

