Philo Adds Cheddar Big News, PeopleTV & Tastemade

SAN FRANCISCO – Streaming television service Philo today announced the addition of three new channels to their base package: Cheddar Big News, PeopleTV and Tastemade join a slate of channels including: A&E, AMC, BBC America, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV, Investigation Discovery (ID), Lifetime, MTV, TLC, Travel Channel, VH1, Viceland and more, all for just $16 per month.

Tastemade will be live today on Philo, with Cheddar Big New and PeopleTV coming soon. These networks will be available to all new and existing subscribers.

This past November, Philo launched as the first-to-market streaming television with a focus on entertainment, lifestyle and knowledge programming. With these new additions, the base package now includes 40 top channels and can be viewed live wherever you are in the U.S. on up to three devices at the same time, recorded to watch up to 30 days later with Philo’s unlimited DVR, or on demand. For $4 more per month, subscribers can add nine more channels to the package.

“Philo is simply a better way to watch TV, and with the addition of Cheddar Big News, PeopleTV and Tastemade, we are thrilled to add even more value for our subscribers,” said Andrew McCollum, Philo’s CEO. “We built Philo for everyone who feels like TV was no longer serving them, and this is one more way we can stand apart.”

Adding to an already diverse and engaging array of content are:

• Cheddar Big News: From the creators of Cheddar, the go-to digital business news network, Cheddar Big News is a fast-paced, young, non-partisan general news and headline news network. • PeopleTV: From PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, PeopleTV features original series and specials, which encompass celebrity, pop culture, lifestyle and human-interest genres. Viewers have unlimited, behind-the-scenes access into magazine cover stories, popular cast reunions, high-profile, one-on-one celebrity interviews and more. • Tastemade: 24/7 streaming channel featuring brand-new original shows and fan-favorite Tastemade talent across food, home, and travel lifestyle categories.

Trying Philo is simple — start watching in seconds with just a phone number at philo.com. Also launched this week is a referral program for Philo subscribers that offers a $5 Philo credit for each referral, as well as a $5 credit for the person they refer. There is no limit to the amount of credit subscribers can earn. More details are available at philo.com/refer.

