NOW Launches With Accedo

STOCKHOLM -- Accedo (https://www.accedo.tv), the video experience pioneer, today announced that Vietnamese broadcaster, VTC Digital Television (http://www.vtc.com.vn/), is using Accedo One’s innovative Studio Professional UX platform to power VTC Now, the newly-launched direct-to-consumer, over-the-top (OTT) video service.
“Our mission with VTC Now is to reach as many viewers as possible across with a modern, relevant choice of content and services within one, dynamic video experience,” explained Nguyen Ngoc Tuan OTT Project manager at VTC, “Accedo’s Studio Professional platform has enabled us to do just that with the creation of a one-of-a-kind video, audio, learning, social and retail experience, within one, easy-to-use application.” he adds.
VTC Now comprises the best in news, sports and popular entertainment with an extensive catalogue of music, radio and audio-books and is available to download for free, at www.vtc.gov.vn.
Accedo joined forces with other ecosystem partners Ateme, Anevia, Brightcove, Akamai, Viettel and AWS to transform and extend the VTC Now video experience to Android, iOS, WebOS, Android TV and Tizen devices.
