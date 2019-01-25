& cplSiteName &

Netflix Hooks Up With Hilton

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/25/2019
MCLEAN, Va. -- Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and Netflix are teaming up to create a more personalized travel experience by allowing guests to stream their favorite Netflix series, movies and more on in-room televisions in Hilton’s high-tech Connected Rooms.

In a Hilton Connected Room, guests can feel at home while away, with the ability to control the temperature, lights, TV and more from their mobile device or the TV remote.

The collaboration enables guests staying in Connected Rooms to seamlessly access their Netflix account by logging in either by entering their credentials with the remote control or the keyboard on the Hilton Honors app.

The process is simple: Guests who prefer to use the Hilton Honors app can download it onto their mobile device if they haven’t already, then add Netflix and other streaming media providers and TV channels to their list of “favorites” for easy access. Guests who prefer the TV remote can press the remote’s “Netflix” button, which powers on the TV and goes directly to the Netflix login screen.

Guests without a Netflix account will be able to sign up on the spot in their room and start watching immediately, while current Netflix members can start watching exactly where they left off before checking in. The Connected Room platform ensures a guest’s login information stays secure and clears automatically upon checkout, unless they choose to clear it sooner through the TV.

Hilton currently has more than 1,800 Connected Rooms, and plans to roll out the technology to tens of thousands of rooms in hundreds more hotels across the U.S.

Netflix Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX)

