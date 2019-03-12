& cplSiteName &

Netflix CMO Steps Down

3/7/2019
LOS GATOS, CALIF. -- Netflix Inc. announced today that Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Bennett has decided to step down from the company after seven successful years in the role. Kelly joined Netflix in 2012 and has led the company’s marketing efforts as it grew from 26 million to more than 139 million paid members around the world today. He’s been instrumental in helping to make Netflix a much loved brand -- and pioneered the company’s campaigning approach to the launch of its original content. Kelly will stay in his role for a transitional period until a new CMO is named.

“Kelly Bennett has been absolutely transformational for us as we expanded our member base in the US and globally, and particularly as we transitioned into being a leader in original series and films,” said Reed Hastings, Netflix CEO. “He has been a source of inspiration both inside Netflix and in presenting our brand to the world, and we are thankful for his enormous contributions.”

