& cplSiteName &

NAGRA’s OpenTV Suite Powers OTT Service for TB'

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/7/2018
50%
50%

CHESEAUX, Switzerland -- NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, announced today it is providing a new OTT platform for Taiwan Broadband Communications (TBC), one of the leading multi-system cable operators in Taiwan. Powered by NAGRA’s OpenTV Suite, TBC’s new OTT service – TBC GO – will give consumers “on-the-go” access to live TV on open devices and to more advanced features such as VOD. TBC GO is expected to be commercially available to TBC subscribers in June 2018.

“NAGRA has been a key partner since 2015 in helping us roll out our newly digitized platform and enable new services like our OTT platform,” said Jimmy Chen, Chief Executive Officer, TBC. “Their tightly integrated solutions provide fast time-to-market and their team is committed to our success. We look forward to introducing it to all of our subscribers in the next few months.”

“We are excited to support TBC as they leverage their digital platform to enjoy all the benefits that OTT has to offer and deliver more compelling services to their customers,” said Stéphane Le Dréau, Senior Vice President Sales & Services APAC at NAGRA. “This latest service launch highlights TBC’s commitment to their customers by extending their access both inside and outside the home. With the OpenTV Suite, TBC has an OTT solution that is widely used by operators around the world and gives them a launchpad for new services and extended monetization opportunities.”

Nagra

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Verizon Says T-Mobile's 5G Brag Is 'Baloney'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 6/1/2018
Top 11 Business Features in Apple iOS 12
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/6/2018
Facebook Back in Firing Line
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/6/2018
GitHub: Microsoft's $7.5B Cloud Super-Weapon
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/7/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Proper Ergonomics Are Key to a Healthy Workplace Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives