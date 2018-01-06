NAGRA’s OpenTV Suite Powers OTT Service for TB'

CHESEAUX, Switzerland -- NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, announced today it is providing a new OTT platform for Taiwan Broadband Communications (TBC), one of the leading multi-system cable operators in Taiwan. Powered by NAGRA’s OpenTV Suite, TBC’s new OTT service – TBC GO – will give consumers “on-the-go” access to live TV on open devices and to more advanced features such as VOD. TBC GO is expected to be commercially available to TBC subscribers in June 2018.

“NAGRA has been a key partner since 2015 in helping us roll out our newly digitized platform and enable new services like our OTT platform,” said Jimmy Chen, Chief Executive Officer, TBC. “Their tightly integrated solutions provide fast time-to-market and their team is committed to our success. We look forward to introducing it to all of our subscribers in the next few months.”

“We are excited to support TBC as they leverage their digital platform to enjoy all the benefits that OTT has to offer and deliver more compelling services to their customers,” said Stéphane Le Dréau, Senior Vice President Sales & Services APAC at NAGRA. “This latest service launch highlights TBC’s commitment to their customers by extending their access both inside and outside the home. With the OpenTV Suite, TBC has an OTT solution that is widely used by operators around the world and gives them a launchpad for new services and extended monetization opportunities.”

