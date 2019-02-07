& cplSiteName &

Mustafa Ozgen Replaces Chas Smith at Roku

2/4/2019
LOS GATOS, Calif. -- Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced that the company has hired Mustafa Ozgen as SVP and GM of Account Acquisition. Mustafa will join Roku in February from SmartKem Limited where he served as CEO. He replaces Chas Smith who serves as GM and SVP of Roku TVs and player. After a transition period, Chas is expected to retire and leave the company at the end of Q1 2019.

“Account growth is a top priority for us – both in placing our great Roku devices in the hands of consumers and further scaling our Roku TV licensing business,” said Anthony Wood, Roku Founder and CEO. “Mustafa brings a wealth of leadership experience and global TV industry knowledge which makes him well suited to spearhead our mission to make the Roku platform widely used around the world.”

Mustafa has deep business management and consumer electronics industry experience around development, engineering and execution. He joins Roku after having served as CEO of both SmartKem Limited and QD Vision which was acquired by Samsung Electronics to enable its QLED branded next-generation television displays. Before QD Vision, he ran TV and media business units as SVP and GM of the Home Multimedia Business Unit at Sigma Designs, VP of Home Entertainment Products at CSR and as VP and GM of TV Business Unit at Zoran Corporation. Mustafa started his career as a Commissioned Naval Officer in the Turkish Navy.

Roku Inc.

