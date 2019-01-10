& cplSiteName &

MobiTV Invests in Data Center

News Wire Feed
1/3/2019
EMERYVILLE, Calif. -- MOBITV, a global leader in app-based TV video delivery solutions, announces today it will launch a new data center in Atlanta, GA. This data center currently serves as a pop location for MOBITV’s managed service connectivity and will become a new redundant site for its Sacramento-based data center. The implementation of the site will be the result of a joint effort by both MOBITV and Digital Realty, which have partnered for this project.

The secondary data center is the latest effort by MOBITV to ensure carrier-grade reliability of its video delivery service. This site will be available for failover, providing the capability to restore service for live programming in as little as one minute.

Additionally, the secondary data center is a critical step to better support MOBITV’s streaming TV service. In the current state of the video service industry, customers are demanding greater access to video content, with a higher level of flexibility than ever before. The addition of another data center is part of a strategic growth plan that will position the company as a reliable provider of video content that can meet the evolving needs of digital media consumers.

MobiTV Inc.

