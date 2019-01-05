Hulu Crosses 26.8 Million Paid Subs for SVoD, Live TV

NEW YORK, NY -- Today, during the Hulu ‘19 Presentation at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, executives took the stage to reveal the company’s continued rapid growth, announce original programming and exclusive talent deals that expand Hulu’s content offering, and unveil new brand initiatives, advertising products and user experience enhancements that bolster its goal of becoming the #1 choice for TV, in and out of the home.

The company announced today that it has increased its total customer base to more than 28 million — 26.8 million monthly paid subscribers, and 1.3 million promotional accounts.

“In today’s direct-to-consumer world, viewers are demanding better when it comes to TV — from the user experience to their content choices to the advertising,” said Hulu CEO Randy Freer. “Hulu’s continued growth, as well as the shows and initiatives announced today, reflect our deep investment in product, programming, brand, customer experience and business strategy to ensure that with Hulu, consumers can connect with the stories they love, at the right time and price, on any device.”

Hulu To Launch Binge Advertising Experience as Company’s Second New Non-Intrusive Format

As part of Hulu’s viewer-first approach to advertising, Hulu announced today it is increasing its investment in non-intrusive ad formats with the industry’s first binge advertising experience.

The new format will make it possible for marketers to target binge viewers with a creative that is situationally relevant to their viewing behavior.

“This is a monumental time for Hulu’s advertising business and for brands who are looking to reach the most valuable audience in television,” said Peter Naylor, SVP and Head of Advertising Sales at Hulu. “Because of our viewer-first advertising principles, we’re scaling rapidly. We’re offering advertisers the most sophisticated targeting, the largest addressable footprint in on-demand television, robust measurement solutions, and new ad models. Hulu is future-proofing TV advertising and transforming the way brands connect with consumers.”

The binge advertising experience is the second format in Hulu’s suite of situational advertising solutions available to marketers in 2019. Hulu also announced it will expand the availability of its pause ad experience beginning in August.

Hulu

