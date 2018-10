fuboTV Nearing 250K Paid Subscribers

NEW YORK -- Leading independent live TV streaming service fuboTV is showing why it is one of the most exciting players in digital media by topping all-time highs in key performance metrics heading into the fourth quarter. This includes exceeding an annual run rate (ARR) of $100 million in September 2018, as well as surpassing company records for average revenue per user (ARPU), paid subscribers and time spent per subscriber, with double- and triple-digit, year-over-year growth across all of the above.

fuboTV Growth (September 2018)

ARR: up +259% year-over-year, to $102 million in September 2018 vs. $28 million in September 2017

ARPU: up +80% year-over-year, to $40 in September 2018 vs. $22 in September 2017

Paid subscribers: up +100% year-over-year, approaching 250K in September 2018 vs. 100K in September 2017; Over 30K net additions during Q3

Time spent per user: up +364% year-over-year, to 51 hours in September 2018 vs. 11 hours in September 2017