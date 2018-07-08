fuboTV Hires Focus on Sub Engagement, Product Design

NEW YORK -- In a move to expand critical growth areas including subscriber engagement and experience, fuboTV (fubo.tv) has announced key appointments to its senior leadership team.

Effective immediately, Erik Gerson and David Yoon have been appointed to the newly-created positions of senior vice president, engagement and senior vice president, design, respectively. Gerson reports to Alberto Horihuela, co-founder and chief marketing officer, while Yoon reports directly to David Gandler, co-founder and chief executive officer.

These appointments follow fuboTV’s record-breaking viewership during Russia 2018, in which the leading sports-first live TV streaming service’s average hourly viewing per subscriber increased 73% compared to the previous month. With 30,000 sporting events available per year with fuboTV, and thousands of hours of entertainment and news programming, the company is building on that success by continuing to provide an optimal viewing experience to fans as the new NFL, NBA, NHL and college sports seasons begin, the MLB pennant race heats up and the new broadcast TV premieres roll out this fall.

In his new role, Gerson is responsible for growing user engagement across fuboTV’s web, mobile and connected TV platform while also increasing lifetime value of subscribers. Prior to joining fuboTV, Gerson was senior vice president, customer experience at music streaming subscription service TIDAL, where he led user acquisition, customer retention, direct marketing and customer care/experience. He has held senior marketing and customer experience roles at Nestle USA, Hearst Digital Marketing Services, Cricket Wireless, Atari, Gateway and Sony Electronics. Yoon, who is tasked with managing all design and creative services for fuboTV, was most recently vice president of design at WB Digital Labs, an OTT platform service provider which owns and operates DramaFever and has helped companies such as AMC, Boomerang, Warner Archive and DC Comics build OTT offerings to boost their direct-to-consumer initiatives. Prior to WB Digital Labs, Yoon created interactive experiences for digital and ad agencies as well as entertainment companies for brands including Universal Motown Records Group, Island Def Jam, Sony Pictures Classics, Rockstar Games, Swarovski, Absolute, Pfizer, Taco Bell, Verizon and a broad range of Procter & Gamble brands.

fuboTV