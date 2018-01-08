Former Amazon Exec Named CEO of Discovery's Direct-to-Consumer Biz

NEW YORK -- Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today announced that Peter Faricy will join the company in the newly created role of CEO, Global Direct-to-Consumer, overseeing Discovery’s global digital and direct-to-consumer businesses.

“Peter is a world-class executive, with an extensive track record of building some of the world’s most successful direct-to-consumer products and businesses,” said David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive of Discovery. “We are excited to welcome Peter and his vision and skill set to the Discovery leadership team as we accelerate our pivot to become a next-generation media company engaging passionate communities of fans around the world on every screen with trusted, high quality brands and content.”

Faricy, who brings to Discovery more than twenty years of leadership experience at the intersection of technology and media, will lead Discovery’s current digital and direct-to-consumer businesses comprising U.S. Digital, including Discovery’s GO TV Everywhere products, as well as Motor Trend, Eurosport Player, Discovery Kids, Dplay, and Discovery’s strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the global home of golf. Faricy will steer Discovery’s ongoing evolution and growth as a digital and direct-to-consumer media leader as it navigates the changing media and technology marketplace around the world.

Faricy reports to Zaslav. JB Perrette, President and CEO of Discovery Networks International, will continue to lead the overall Eurosport business and will work together with Faricy on direct-to-consumer product rollouts across international markets. Faricy begins at Discovery on September 17, 2018.

