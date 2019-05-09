& cplSiteName &

Flixon Backs Away from Pay-TV

5/9/2019
REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware -- In 2017 Flixon entered into a partnership with Omniverse One World Television to launch Flixon TV, this service is no longer available under the Flixon brand and all subscribers are now been serviced by OmniGo.tv which is directly operated by Omniverse One World Television.

Flixon is re-inventing its offering of OTT solutions and is to focus on bringing television content from abroad—whether programs, channel packages or advertising—to cultural and ethnic audiences in North America, Europe and beyond. Flixon expects to launch it’s new website in the coming weeks.

“It is our belief that the mass-market content remains in the hands of few established and a few newly emerging players who are entering a tough market and Flixon has decided to move its focus on those niche markets where enormous gaps exist and the needs of such target markets are and have been traditionally under-served.”

“The global reach of Flixon allows us to discover the best content in a diverse range of languages across the globe. Some of our partners include Pay TV platforms, broadcasters, content licensors and advertisers.”

Flixon have worked closely with Omniverse as a vendor to ensure a smooth hand over of operations which were managed by Flixon.

