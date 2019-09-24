ESPN Streams Exclusive Fare to Facebook

BRISTOL, Conn. -- ESPN and Facebook have entered into a new agreement that brings exclusive digital shows and content to Facebook Watch. At launch, this includes The People's MMA Show, additional segments from Always Late with Katie Nolan, and exclusive versions of Countdown to GameDay and Fantasy Focus Live.

ESPN will engage and interact with fans through the Facebook Watch platform via Watch Parties, polls, or live talent Q&As. Exclusive shows and content include:

Always Late with Katie Nolan – a late-night sports comedy show covering both big and small stories of the week hosted by Emmy-winning host and opinionist Katie Nolan. Exclusive segments to Facebook Watch will be an extension of Nolan's authentic perspective on the biggest news in sports, plus games, guests, and more. Always Late will make its linear TV debut this Thursday, September 26 at 12:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

Countdown to GameDay – College GameDay's pregame show, before the pregame show. Each week, an exclusive version of the show for Facebook Watch features one of ESPN's college football analysts and reporters bringing the College GameDay experience on site to fans throughout the season.

Fantasy Focus Live – ESPN's award-winning and most popular fantasy sports podcast. Fantasy experts Matthew Berry, Field Yates, Stephania Bell and Daniel Dopp provide player previews, injury reports, game overviews and strategies, as well as featured guests and interviews, throughout the football season. The exclusive version of the show on Facebook Watch takes fan questions and opinions, and engages the audience using key football moments and social content.

The People's MMA Show – award-winning journalist Ariel Helwani explores the intimate connection between the stories fighters tell us with their incredible achievements inside the cage and their lives and passions outside of fighting. The weekly show is shaped by its Facebook Watch audience utilizing viewer submissions, interactive polls, and live Q&As on the ESPN MMA Facebook page.

ESPN

Facebook

