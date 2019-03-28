& cplSiteName &

Epix Now Streams Onto Roku, Fire TV Devices

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/28/2019
LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK -- EPIX, the premium TV network owned by Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), today announced that its new streaming service EPIX NOW is available for download on Roku devices and Amazon Fire TV. EPIX NOW offers the network’s full library of critically acclaimed original programming, movies and more for only $5.99 per month.

EPIX NOW subscribers can immediately watch the network’s critically acclaimed original programming Get Shorty, Berlin Station, Deep State, Elvis Goes There and PUNK as well as upcoming premieres of original series Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker; Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman’s butler Alfred, from Warner Horizon and DC; Perpetual Grace, LTD, from MGM and featuring Sir Ben Kingsley; Belgravia, from Julian Fellowes; docu-series Slow Burn, based on the hit podcast; and more. Subscribers will also have access to thousands of hit Hollywood movies and classic film franchises.

Roku and Amazon Fire TV subscribers will have access to all four EPIX live channels and a host of new features within the EPIX NOW app on supported devices. Premium programming in 4K Ultra HD is also available to stream on supported Roku devices today and will be coming soon to Amazon Fire TV.

