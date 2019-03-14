& cplSiteName &

DirecTV Now Debuts 2 Packages With HBO for New Subs

3/12/2019
DALLAS -- We know you love HBO—and NOW you won’t miss a moment when you stream with DIRECTV NOW! Tomorrow we’re debuting two new AT&T* video packages that include premium access to HBO. With HBO, customers can now enjoy every episode of the best shows like Game of Thrones, Veep and Big Little Lies, plus blockbuster movies, family favorites, documentaries and more – live, streaming and on demand.

In addition to HBO, our new DIRECTV NOW PLUS (for $50) and MAX (for $70) packages come with dozens of live TV channels, including local ones,** and an extensive on-demand library of great movies and TV shows. Both new packages provide slimmer, quality-driven content lineups at competitive prices and with no annual contract. With the MAX package, you get more live sports channels, video-on-demand choices and HBO and Cinemax® included.

DIRECTV NOW PLUS and MAX are just two of the choices we provide for live TV and great video-on-demand. Existing DIRECTV NOW customers can continue to enjoy their current lineup of channels, if they prefer. At launch, more details on DIRECTV NOW PLUS and MAX and other video entertainment choices we offer will be available.

** Local channels not available everywhere. Service renews monthly at prevailing rate unless you cancel. Restrictions apply.

