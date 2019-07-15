Dalet Buys Ooyala Media Platform & People

Dalet, which offers solutions and services to content professionals and broadcasters, is tightening its embrace of subscription-based services by signing a definitive agreement to acquire Ooyala's Flex Media Platform business and personnel.

Flex Media Platform, a SaaS solution generally sold via subscription, allows customers to manage the content supply chain from pre-production to distribution. Featuring workflow management, shared metadata infrastructure and APIs, it enables operators, broadcasters and media companies to import, manage, deliver and earn revenue from content. Ooyala developed Flex Media Platform for OTT and digital media distribution workflows, the vendor said.

By buying Flex Media Platform, Dalet believes it can expand into more vertical markets and tiers. Right now, Dalet primarily focuses on TV news and production workflows. The company said the addition of Ooyala's business and sales, marketing, engineering, professional services and support staff would enable it to work with new clients like cable operators, other communication service providers (CSPs), satellite radio players, OTT providers and the world's largest entertainment companies.

"By acquiring Ooyala, Dalet significantly widens the markets it can address in terms of verticals and their respective tiers of complexity. A perfect complement to our existing Dalet Galaxy Five offering in our traditional markets, the Ooyala Flex Media Platform also opens opportunities for new customers such as corporate brands, telcos, leagues and sports teams, who are looking to simply manage their media assets," said Dalet CEO David Lasry in a statement.

Features like metadata management and orchestration will allow operators and other businesses to lower their total cost of ownership, become more agile and cut time-to-market, he added.

Ooyala's customer base includes Audi, Fox Sports Australia, HBO Asia, Media Prima, National Rugby League, Turner Asia, TV2, Zomin.TV, The Picture Production Company, Sky Sports and Smoke and Mirrors. Companies using Dalet's solutions and services include broadcasters and operators like BBC, CBC, France TV and SBS Australia, as well as Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros. and Sirius XM Radio.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Related posts:

— Alison Diana, Editor, Broadband World News. Follow us on Twitter or @alisoncdiana.