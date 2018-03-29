& cplSiteName &

Conax Delivers Montecable's OTT Service in Uruguay

Light Reading
3/29/2018
OSLO -- Conax, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD:S) company and a leader in total service protection for pay-TV and digital entertainment services worldwide, announces first Latin-American deployment of Conax GO Live secure OTT multiscreen solution by Uruguay leading cable pay-TV operator Montecable.

Since December 2017, Montecable is offering MC GO Live, a multiscreen OTT service enabling its subscribers to watch the best live TV channels and the most popular “play services” anywhere in Uruguay on their iOS or Android mobile devices. Montecable MC GO Live offers start-over, catch-up and trick-play with full Electronic Program Guide functionality on live TV channels enabling a 24/7 service always providing something worth watching. To increase convenience, Montecable customers also have access to HBO GO, Fox Play and ESPN Play through MC GO Live. Currently, the MC GO Live service is offered free-of-charge to Montecable’s cable-TV customers subscribing to the operator’s High Definition channel packages.

Pierre Roy, EVP and CMO of the Kudelski Group, said: “Conax has been very active in promoting OTT as a tool for pay-TV operators to keep consumers satisfied and to generate new revenues. Montecable has taken a wise decision to enhance their customer experience with a versatile OTT solution, which extends our collaboration well into the future.”

Fabiana Orlotti, CEO of Montecable, added: “After making the decision to launch our OTT service, we wanted to move fast, while keeping high standards on quality, reliability and content security. Conax GO Live OTT solution was a perfect fit, enabling us to launch a selection of our best live-TV channels effortlessly on iOS and Android devices using the multi-DRM feature of our existing Conax Contego security platform.”

