CBS All Access Streams to Android TV Devices in Canada

NEW YORK -- CBS All Access, CBS' direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand service, is now available on Google's smart TV platform Android TV, including all Sony Android TVs, in Canada. The service, which launched in Canada in April, marking its first expansion into an international market, offers Canadian viewers more than 7,500 commercial-free episodes on demand spanning full current seasons of select CBS series, entire previous seasons and classic shows, as well as the ability to livestream CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming news service.

"The addition of Android TV to CBS All Access' distribution in Canada marks a new milestone in the growth of our service in its first international market," said Rob Gelick, Executive Vice President and General Manager, CBS Entertainment Digital. "In addition to CBS All Access' ongoing expansion to new platforms, we're also expanding the premium content available for Canadian subscribers, including our recently launched exclusive original series STRANGE ANGEL."

For $5.99 CAD, CBS All Access brings thousands of episodes of CBS' leading programming to digital platforms, making it simple for fans looking for more CBS content to get it in one easy-to-use, multiplatform service.

CBS Corp. (NYSE: CBS)