CBS All Access, Showtime Have 8M Direct-to-Consumer Subs

2/15/2019
NEW YORK -- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) today reported results for the 2018 fourth quarter and full year, including all-time highs in revenues, adjusted operating income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS") for both the quarter and the year.

"CBS delivered our best-ever quarterly and full year results as we continue to position our Company for even stronger long-term growth," said Joe Ianniello, President and Acting Chief Executive Officer, CBS Corporation.

"Our strategy of creating more of the premium content that audiences want and making it available across new and traditional platforms continues to pay off, driving quarterly increases in subscribers at CBS and Showtime, both consecutively and year over year. In addition, we are generating significant momentum with our direct-to-consumer platforms, which provide a great return on investment and represent one of our most powerful long-term growth drivers. In fact, we have now reached 8 million direct-to-consumer subscribers between CBS All Access and Showtime, nearly two years ahead of our original schedule. As a result, we have set a new target of 25 million domestic subs combined from both of these direct-to-consumer services by 2022."

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 3% to $4.02 billion from $3.92 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017. Advertising revenues increased 7%, driven by record political advertising sales from the 2018 midterm elections, and the growth was achieved despite the absence of

