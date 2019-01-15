Amazon's IMDb Launches Free Streaming Channel

SEATTLE, Wash. -- IMDb (www.imdb.com), the #1 movie website in the world, today announced the launch of IMDb Freedive (www.imdb.com/freedive), a free streaming video channel available in the United States on the IMDb website via laptop or personal computer and on all Amazon Fire TV devices.

IMDb Freedive, an ad-supported channel, enables customers to watch hit TV shows including Fringe, Heroes, The Bachelor and Without a Trace as well as top Hollywood hits like Awakenings, Foxcatcher, Memento, Monster, Run Lola Run, The Illusionist, The Last Samurai, True Romance and more without purchasing a subscription. IMDb is expanding its video offering beyond short-form original series, trailers and celebrity interviews. IMDb Freedive offers popular, full-length movies and hit TV shows – for free, with ads. Customers can dive even deeper into the titles they are watching on IMDb Freedive by using X-Ray, which is powered by the authoritative information on IMDb about cast, crew, trivia, soundtracks and more. Popular IMDb original video series, including The IMDb Show, Casting Calls and No Small Parts, are available to stream on IMDb Freedive now.

IMDb Freedive is available beginning today at www.imdb.com/freedive, on IMDb’s website via laptop or personal computer and on Fire TV devices. Fire TV customers will see the new IMDb Freedive icon in the “Your Apps & Channels” row, making it easy to find free movies and TV shows. On Fire TV, simply say “Alexa, go to Freedive,” to immediately access, browse and enjoy free movies and TV shows. The IMDb Freedive catalog will continue to evolve, with new titles added regularly. Experience and learn more about IMDb Freedive today by visiting www.imdb.com/freedive.

