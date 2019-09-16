Altice USA to Integrate Amazon Prime Video

NEW YORK -- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announce plans to launch Amazon Prime Video on the Altice One entertainment and connectivity platform, providing seamless access to the entire Prime Video catalog, including Amazon Originals like 2019 Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Emmy-winning Fleabag and Emmy-nominated Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and new releases Carnival Row, Undone and Late Night to Altice's Optimum and Suddenlink customers across the country.

Altice One is an ever-evolving platform that combines 4K video, high-speed broadband, powerful WiFi, and voice capabilities into a compact home hub with a personalized user interface, integrated access to streaming apps, and advanced search via a Bluetooth voice-activated remote control.

With this launch, the Prime Video app with award-winning content will be available directly on Altice One and alongside a user's live, on demand, and streaming video services included with Altice One. Additionally, the Prime Video content will be accessible via the Altice One voice-activated remote control.

The integration of Prime Video is the latest enhancement to Altice One, which continues to evolve with new features and functionalities that simplify and improve the user experience, such as the recent launch of an all-new sports hub that gets fans to their must-see games faster and a refreshed home screen for faster navigation to popular live content. This is the second innovative collaboration between Amazon and Altice USA; the two companies recently partnered on Altice Amplify, an industry-first intelligent home speaker that features high-fidelity audio from sound leader Devialet and Amazon Alexa Built-in for seamless smart home control, including control of Altice One.

