Altice USA to Acquire Cheddar

NEW YORK -- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, today announces that it has reached an agreement to acquire Cheddar, the digital-first news company, for $200 million. With this acquisition, Altice broadens its portfolio of high-quality news businesses by adding Cheddar’s innovative, digital-first, live business, general news and college network focused on young professional and millennial audiences. The transaction is expected to close in the next two months upon receipt of regulatory approval.

The Cheddar networks are available in approximately 40 million pay tv homes through MVPDs, all virtual MVPDS (YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu Live, DIRECTV NOW, etc.), leading free tv systems (Pluto, Roku Channel, etc.), and a campus network of 1,600 owned and operated screens on 600 campuses. Cheddar recently expanded distribution to millions of homes through various cable systems, reaching carriage agreements with Comcast, Charter and Altice USA. Cheddar is available on nearly all over-the-top subscription pay tv services in the U.S., and has large social distribution across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat and other platforms generating over 400 million video views a month.

Strategic Highlights

Cheddar joins Altice USA News, complementing Altice’s hyperlocal and global news offerings that include the most watched news channel in the Optimum footprint News 12 Networks, and international and current affairs news network i24NEWS. The combination of News 12 and i24NEWS’ expertise in linear content and distribution plus Cheddar’s expertise in digital-first content and distribution provides several benefits:

• With the acquisition of Cheddar, Altice’s full suite of news offerings now covers hyperlocal, national, business and international content, reaching broader and more diverse audiences on both digital and linear formats.

• Cheddar brings a strong news team with an engaged young professional and millennial audience, providing a significant opportunity to advance Altice USA News from a content, distribution and audience reach perspective, as well as creating more value for advertisers.

• Altice USA News currently partners with Cheddar on relevant programming: News 12 airs on its seven stations in the NY tri-state area the daily Cheddar Tech Report, and i24NEWS runs top stories from Cheddar as part of its global news coverage. This combination will provide more opportunities for collaborative and complementary programming.

• Cheddar will continue to expand its fast-growing live advertising products that currently serve large national brands and bring additional scale and local targeting to these offerings via dynamic ad insertion into News 12 and i24NEWS inventory.

• Cheddar anticipates developing and deploying additional advertising products across the Altice footprint, namely on its advanced Altice One and a4 advertising platform.

Cheddar Founder and CEO Jon Steinberg will join Altice USA to lead Altice News, including Cheddar, News 12 and i24NEWS.

Altice USA