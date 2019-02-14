Akamai Shows Some Love for Encoding.com

SAN FRANCISCO -- Encoding.com, the world’s most trusted cloud media processing service, has been selected by Akamai, the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, as its preferred partner for Akamai customers transitioning its Media Services On Demand (MSOD) transcoding services. With Akamai retiring MSOD transcoding, the Company is recommending to its customers that they transition to Encoding.com’s cloud-based transcoding platform before April 2019.

With Encoding.com, current Akamai MSOD customers will have access to Encoding.com’s suite of capabilities with micro-services encompassing video transcoding as well as packaging, automated QC, DRM, dynamic ad insertion and stream conditioning, forensic watermarking, Nielsen support and programmatic editing features among others.

Encoding.com and Akamai engineering teams have worked closely to make the transition to Encoding.com as seamless as possible for existing and future Akamai customers. Encoding.com has integrated Akamai’s NetStorage to allow video content to move easily between the two platforms. Encoding.com has also implemented the exact same video profiles currently available within Akamai’s MSOD platform so customers can continue to produce video content for target web, mobile and set-top box platforms without any issues or interruptions. Customers can also instruct Encoding.com to deliver transcoded and packaged video content directly to the specific Akamai storage directories for immediate publishing.

