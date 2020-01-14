Nuno Sanches Joins Kaltura Executive Team

NEW YORK, NY -- Kaltura, the leading video technology provider, announced today that it has expanded its executive team by appointing Nuno Sanches to lead the company’s media and telecom business unit as General Manager.

Nuno brings to Kaltura over 15 years in telecom, pay-TV and media industries with broad experience in leading product and technology development. Being a pay-TV innovator and pioneer, Nuno has led some of the earliest and most successful launches of advanced user interfaces, live TV restart, TV everywhere, network PVR and Cloud TV across several pay-TV operators in Europe.

In his previous position he created Vodafone Group’s TV Product & Development organization from the ground up and led the global strategy and product development of Vodafone TV, a multi-national award-winning Cloud TV service, powered by the Kaltura TV Platform, now live across seven countries.

Prior to his time at Vodafone, Nuno held several strategy, marketing, content and product development roles in ZON Multimédia (now NOS Comunicações), and Portugal Telecom (now Altice Portugal), Portugal’s largest pay-TV and telecom operators. Nuno holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Nuno Sanches, General Manager, Media and Telecom at Kaltura, stated: “Five years ago the decision to develop and deploy a cloud-based video streaming service that could scale to millions and merge the best of operator-grade pay-TV and OTT was not obvious and its success surprised and shaped the pay-TV industry. Today, as the streaming wars rage on, every operator and media company needs to make the same bold move. Personally, by joining the strongest independent technology provider in this space, I now have the opportunity to make a massive impact on the market by helping further scale and bring to life the next generation of Cloud TV services.”

Nuno will be based in Kaltura’s London office.

