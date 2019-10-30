& cplSiteName &

Net Insight Appoints Interim CEO

10/30/2019

SOLNA, Sweden -- The Board of Directors has appointed Anders Harrysson interim CEO of Net Insight.

As earlier communicated, Crister Fritzson has been appointed CEO of Net Insight. Crister Fritzson will assume the role no later than April 14, 2020. Henrik Sund, current CEO, will leave his position on October 31. To secure the transition, the Board of Directors has appointed Anders Harrysson interim CEO, effective immediately. Anders Harrysson has experience from senior executive positions in the IT industry and is a Board member of Net Insight since 2010.

"I would like to thank Henrik Sund for his contributions during his tenure as CEO. Henrik has together with the management team laid a solid foundation for the strategic direction of the company, with increased focus on customer and growth. Net Insight is well positioned for the next development phase," says Gunilla Fransson, Chairman of the Board of Net Insight.

