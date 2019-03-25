Nagra, MTM Debut 2019 Pay-TV Innovation Forum

CHESEAUX, SWITZERLAND & PHOENIX, AZ -- NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world’s leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, in partnership with MTM, a leading international research and strategy consultancy, today announces the launch of the 2019 Pay-TV Innovation Forum.

The global research programme will explore the biggest challenges facing pay-TV service providers and content owners today, and how they can identify new opportunities to transform and future-proof their business in the years to come. Key topics to be addressed in the 2019 edition include:

OTT growth, examining the impact on pay-TV operators of the growth in OTT services, particularly in the area of sports OTT, and how they are responding

Next generation aggregation, exploring what pay-TV providers can do to enhance their services, such as launching new pay-TV bundles, integrating OTT services and creating new consumer experiences

Data and analytics, investigating how operators are using data and analytics, AI and machine learning to innovate services and improve their top and bottom lines

Piracy, covering the new challenges facing pay-TV operators and content owners, and the fight against content theft, particularly in the area of premium sports

Pay-TV transformation, identifying the steps pay-TV businesses are taking to transform their organisations, and defining what a successful operator will look like in 2023 and beyond

The 2019 programme will run from March to September, and include in-depth interviews, a global survey with leading industry executives, as well as a special report on the growth of premium sports OTT services around the world. It will also include regional seminars, designed to encourage focused discussions among executives to identify the key challenges and opportunities facing the industry. The flagship final report, which summarises key findings from the programme, will be launched at IBC in September 2019.

