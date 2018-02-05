& cplSiteName &

You.i TV Signs Up A&E Networks

5/2/2018
NEW YORK -- A+E Networks, the global media content company and Emmy-award winning leader of high-quality, thought-provoking original programming, has chosen You.i TV as the enabling technology to extend its popular HISTORY TVE app -- a streaming service that offers hundreds of hours of series, documentaries and specials -- to TV-connected devices.

You.i TV’s video experience platform, You.i Engine One, will power a new HISTORY TVE app, based on the React Native development platform. Fully embracing React Native - the open source, javascript application framework - You.i TV has integrated its’ cross platform SDK to amplify the reach, performance and user experience across connected platforms. As a result, the A&E Network Digital Media team will benefit from increased efficiency and freedom, allowing them to quickly and easily deploy the new HISTORY TVE to connected devices.

“HISTORY has always been at the forefront of breaking new ground when it comes to storytelling, and our technology strategy is no different” said Raj Bahl SVP & CTO, Digital Media, A+E Networks. “You.i TV’s platform offered the right mix of tools and workflows to bring our content to connected platforms quickly and efficiently. We look forward to launching this new experience later this year.”

