Vubiquity Expands Verizon Fios VoD Deal

ST. LOUIS -- VUBIQUITY, an Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) company and a leading provider of premium content services and media technology solutions, today announced its managed services and technology platforms will provide the processing and packaging of Verizon’s vast video on-demand (VOD) and Pay Per View (PPV) portfolio across the Fios multiscreen platform. This deal also continues to include a content licensing component which is an extension of the prior relationship.

“Verizon remains vigorously focused on making content personal with video that can go anywhere to meet the demands of even the most discerning customers,” said Heather McDavitt, vice president of Verizon Fios Consumer Products.

As the bridge to over 630 content owners, Vubiquity will be supplementing Verizon’s expansive collection of assets across existing and future formats, including but not limited to 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR). In addition, Vubiquity will make all of this media and entertainment available in a variety of business models, including TV on-demand, rental, PPV and Electronic Sell-Through (EST). This will allow Verizon’s customers to watch a robust selection of films and TV shows from major blockbusters to smaller independent films, as well as television series and digital assets from more than 100 media brands on any device.

