& cplSiteName &

Vubiquity Expands Verizon Fios VoD Deal

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
7/31/2018
50%
50%

ST. LOUIS -- VUBIQUITY, an Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) company and a leading provider of premium content services and media technology solutions, today announced its managed services and technology platforms will provide the processing and packaging of Verizon’s vast video on-demand (VOD) and Pay Per View (PPV) portfolio across the Fios multiscreen platform. This deal also continues to include a content licensing component which is an extension of the prior relationship.

“Verizon remains vigorously focused on making content personal with video that can go anywhere to meet the demands of even the most discerning customers,” said Heather McDavitt, vice president of Verizon Fios Consumer Products.

As the bridge to over 630 content owners, Vubiquity will be supplementing Verizon’s expansive collection of assets across existing and future formats, including but not limited to 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR). In addition, Vubiquity will make all of this media and entertainment available in a variety of business models, including TV on-demand, rental, PPV and Electronic Sell-Through (EST). This will allow Verizon’s customers to watch a robust selection of films and TV shows from major blockbusters to smaller independent films, as well as television series and digital assets from more than 100 media brands on any device.

Amdocs Ltd. (NYSE: DOX)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Google Cloud Next in Photos, With Gorgeous Giraffe Footwear
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Nokia Reels In $3.5B 5G Deal With T-Mobile US
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/30/2018
Google Builds Bridge With Microsoft in GitHub Partnership
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 7/26/2018
Verizon Confirms Mobile 5G in 'Early' 2019
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/26/2018
Eurobites: South America Drags Down Telefónica's Q2
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 7/26/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives