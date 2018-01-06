& cplSiteName &

Synacor Expands Deal With Mediacom

BUFFALO, NY -- Synacor (NASDAQ: SYNC) today announced it has renewed an expansive deal with Mediacom Communications, a top ten multichannel video service provider in the U.S. Under the agreement, Mediacom extends its existing portal and advertising agreement and expands use of Synacor’s identity management and authentication platform, Advanced Cloud ID. In addition, Mediacom has also renewed its service agreement for Synacor’s Zimbra email and collaboration platform.

Using Synacor’s suite of services, Mediacom subscribers will be able to securely access account management systems with unified credentials and seamlessly watch authenticated video across devices without having to repeatedly enter passwords.

“We value our relationship with Synacor, and the seamless entertainment and communication experiences they help us deliver to our customers,” said John Pascarelli, Executive Vice President of Operations at Mediacom. “We look forward to offering richer digital experiences powered by Synacor’s innovative software platform.”

Himesh Bhise, CEO of Synacor added, “We’re delighted to be renewing our partnership with Mediacom. Through our joint efforts, Mediacom drives higher customer engagement with high impact customer experiences. A robust portal, an advanced email platform and a frictionless TV Everywhere experience all contribute to that objective.”

Synacor Inc.

