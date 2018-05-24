Study: 17% of US Broadband Homes Own Both an Internet-Connected Entertainment Device & a Smart Home Device

DALLAS -- Research from Parks Associates shows 17% of U.S. broadband households own both an Internet-connected entertainment device and a smart home device. The IoT research firm will host the sessions for Integrated Life Day at InfoComm, June 5 in Las Vegas, to examine crossover opportunities between the commercial and residential audio/visual markets, with insights from executives from IoT-leading companies including AVIXA, Crestron, Guitar Center, Microsoft, Nest Labs, NETGEAR, and more.
"Consumers want consistency across their connected experiences, regardless if they are interacting with a streaming media player or a smart thermostat," said Elizabeth Parks, SVP, Parks Associates. "Voice offers one major avenue for consumers to interact with their devices seamlessly, but often that experience does not extend to the workplace or commercial spaces. The sessions at Integrated Life Day examine the business and service opportunities to extend personalized IoT experiences to all aspects of consumers' lives."
The sessions at Integrated Life Day: Engaging Consumers in the Integrated Life will examine innovations in AV experiences in the home and in business environments. Panelists will also examine how companies/integrators can utilize these innovations to provide premium UX to consumers.
A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.