Study: 17% of US Broadband Homes Own Both an Internet-Connected Entertainment Device & a Smart Home Device

5/24/2018
DALLAS -- Research from Parks Associates shows 17% of U.S. broadband households own both an Internet-connected entertainment device and a smart home device. The IoT research firm will host the sessions for Integrated Life Day at InfoComm, June 5 in Las Vegas, to examine crossover opportunities between the commercial and residential audio/visual markets, with insights from executives from IoT-leading companies including AVIXA, Crestron, Guitar Center, Microsoft, Nest Labs, NETGEAR, and more.

"Consumers want consistency across their connected experiences, regardless if they are interacting with a streaming media player or a smart thermostat," said Elizabeth Parks, SVP, Parks Associates. "Voice offers one major avenue for consumers to interact with their devices seamlessly, but often that experience does not extend to the workplace or commercial spaces. The sessions at Integrated Life Day examine the business and service opportunities to extend personalized IoT experiences to all aspects of consumers' lives."

The sessions at Integrated Life Day: Engaging Consumers in the Integrated Life will examine innovations in AV experiences in the home and in business environments. Panelists will also examine how companies/integrators can utilize these innovations to provide premium UX to consumers.

Speakers for the interactive sessions include:

  • John Anderson, CTO, AVidea Group, Inc.
  • Abhay Bhorkar, Director, Product Management, Connected Home, NETGEAR
  • Vince Bruno, President, AlltecPro
  • Sean Burke, CEO, Paladin Armor
  • Chris Carradine, Executive Vice President, Business Development, ecobee
  • Vic Caruso, Vice President, Sales, Miralupa
  • Rob Conant, CEO, Cirrent
  • Jennifer Davis, Chief Marketing Officer, BridgeSpan Media
  • Kenneth Freeman, Senior Vice President, Demand Creation, Legrand
  • David Friedman, CEO, Ayla Networks
  • Arsham Hatambeiki, VP Product, Technology, Strategy, Universal Electronics Inc.
  • Bill Lally, President and Founder, Mode:Green
  • Gene LaNois, Head of Professional Channel, Nest Labs
  • Toine Leerentveld, Technology Manager, Control Solutions, Crestron
  • Jennifer Mallett, CEO and President, Level Up Your Home
  • Ed McConaghay, CEO, RTI
  • Colin Morris, Director, Product Management, Adobe Analytics Mobile
  • Armand Rabinowitz, Senior Director Strategy and Workgroups, Hospitality Technology Next Generation
  • Sandhya Rao, Principal Product Manager, Microsoft
  • Robert Rippee, Director, Hospitality Innovation Lab & eSports Lab, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
  • Avi Rosenthal, Z-Wave Evangelist & Independent IoT Consultant, Z-Wave Alliance
  • Josh Srago, Design Engineer, TEECOM
  • Nathan Spear, Corporate Director of Software Development, Audio Visual Design Group, Guitar Center
  • Mark Taylor, Principal Technology Manager, Microsoft
  • Sean Wargo, Senior Director of Market Intelligence, AVIXA
  • Garry Wicka, Head of Marketing, LG Electronics USA
  • Paul Zielie, Manager, Enterprise Solutions, HARMAN

