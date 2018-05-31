& cplSiteName &

SeaChange Unveils Cloud-Based Multi-Screen Video Management Platform

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
5/31/2018
50%
50%

ACTON, Mass. — Video solutions pioneering innovator SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) today debuted a new video management and delivery platform, PanoramiC, that equips video providers with a comprehensive cloud-based, end-to-end service designed to optimize and personalize their viewers’ video experience. This new, highly scalable Platform as a Service (PaaS) offering enables video providers to quickly and cost-effectively deploy complete multi-screen video services for live/linear, VOD and time-shifted TV, across both managed IP and unmanaged OTT networks.

PanoramiC is a turnkey, fully integrated delivery platform with a powerful standard set of advanced functions and multiple monetization models. PanoramiC combines the scalable components of the SeaChange cFlow™ video management and monetization portfolio with complementary streaming solution elements from ATEME, ATES Networks, Broadpeak, and castLabs. This combination of pre-integrated, multi-vendor “best-of-breed” platform elements with a subscription-based service model offers a robust, cost-effective, market-proven option for video providers building their multiscreen video businesses.

"OTT delivery disrupted video entertainment. PanoramiC is now disrupting the way OTT and IP-based video platforms are built." said Ed Terino, Chief Executive Officer, SeaChange. "With PanoramiC, we've solved several key challenges by enabling video providers to control, manage, personalize and monetize their multi-screen/VOD offerings with an open, modular and fully-integrated cloud-based platform. In doing so, we’re enabling the democratization of ‘video everywhere’ and facilitating new opportunities, business models and industries.”

PanoramiC supports delivery to a wide array of viewer devices, including Android TV, Android mobile, tvOS, iOS, smart TVs, set-top boxes, and browsers, allowing quick and efficient deployment of video across multiple platforms. And with built-in capabilities including workflow (transcoding, DRM, packaging, and more), meta-data enrichment, authentication, session management, merchandising and user experience management, video providers can deliver rich, increasingly personalized and engaging viewing experiences – indivisual™ experiences - to their customers.

“Video providers are looking for an IP digital platform on which they can quickly and reliably launch new services, using a ‘pay as you grow’ model,” said Jacques Le Mancq, President and CEO, Broadpeak. “We recognize that the PanoramiC platform, built from best-of-breed components including our origin packager and streaming technologies, will answer that need, and help video providers differentiate while achieving an unbeatable time to market.”

“We embraced the opportunity to work with SeaChange to offer a more open, multi-vendor solution that could simplify the management of increasingly complex workflows that our customers face in the age of online video.” said Michael Stattmann, CEO at castLabs. "We are excited that our DRMtoday solution will be one of PanoramiC’s inaugural "best of breed" elements.”

The PanoramiC Platform's advanced video services and monetization benefits include: Live OTT (EPG, Subscription, Pay-Per-View, Day-Pass), Time-shifted TV (Pause live, Restart, Catch-up) and VOD (SVOD, AVOD, FVOD, Download2Play).

In addition, the platform’s highly competitive Pay-As-You-Grow subscription pricing delivers a flexible and scalable deployment model for video service providers of any sector or size. Additional PanoramiC features include: • Automated Content Management • Powerful Back-office, Merchandising and Offer Management • Premium Client Software (UI/UX) • CRM Provisioning • EPG Ingest • Live Stream Ingest • Multi-DRM • Entitlement Check • CDN Origin • Key Management • Transcoding • HLS/DASH Support • Client SSO

“By working with our customers over many years, we know that building and maintaining a comprehensive, reliable streaming platform requires a great deal of time, expertise, and money,” said Michel Artières, President and CEO, Ateme. “We embraced the opportunity to enable SeaChange to offer a more open, multi-vendor solution that could simplify the management of increasingly complex workflows that our customers face in the age of online video.”

SeaChange International Inc. (Nasdaq: SEAC)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 17, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Verizon's Fixed 5G: A Cable Alternative Is Coming!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/25/2018
Apple Wins $539M in Samsung Patent Dispute
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/25/2018
BT's Patterson Gets Tasty CEO Bonus as Troops Suffer
Iain Morris, News Editor, 5/25/2018
Trump Admin Reboots $50B China Tech Tariffs
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/29/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives