PureFlix Taps 24i to Stream to More Screens

AMSTERDAM -- 24i Media, an industry-leading, global video app developer, today announced that it has built and deployed a suite of new video apps for PureFlix.com, a growing SVOD service serving consumers in the U.S. and Canada. PureFlix.com is using 24i’s SmartOTT solution to power its popular, family-friendly, faith-based SVOD service on a broad array of platforms and devices.

PureFlix.com has a history of breaking new ground: first on its content and distribution strategies and now with its user experience. The company selected 24i’s SmartOTT solution as the front-end technology platform to deliver a more consistent and personalized experience for its apps across devices ranging from web to Roku, Android, Amazon FireTV, Chromecast, XBox, Smart TVs (selected Samsung and LG models), iOS and Apple TV. The solution will power an enhanced user experience for PureFlix.com subscribers on their streaming device of choice.

With powerful and proven API’s, 24i has seamlessly integrated its technology into Comcast Technology Solutions’ D2C solution, creating the foundation for PureFlix.com’s complete solution which extends from ingest and transcoding all the way to playback and monetization. 24i’s SmartOTT solution was the right match with Pure Flix’s need for a future-proof, cost-efficient solution that would enable them to quickly scale apps across all connected devices and platforms with a consistent UI.

