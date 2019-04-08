& cplSiteName &
Podcast: Mobile 5G Is Alive!

4/5/2019
From a sunny conference room in NYC, Light Reading's Phil Harvey and Ray Le Maistre talk about Verizon's mobile 5G launch in Chicago and Minneapolis, what's behind the recent AWS hire of noted SDN and NFV expert Tetsuya Nakamura and they share a few notes from the front as the Internet video streaming market just gets crazier and more crowded with choices.

The Light Reading podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.

