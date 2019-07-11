Ovation TV Taps JW Player for Multi-Screen Tilt

New York, NY - July 9, 2019: JW Player, a leading independent video platform, and Ovation TV, an independent television and digital media company dedicated to celebrating and supporting all forms of arts and culture, today announced a partnership to help expand its video distribution presence across all screens. The partnership will expand the reach and capabilities of OvationNOW, Ovation TV’s mobile, desktop, and connected-TV apps.

“Since launching in 2017, OvationNOW has quickly become the digital home for Ovation’s mobile and connected-TV consumer. We’re delighted to partner with JW Player to bring our amazing fans our series, movies, and docs more seamlessly and intuitively than ever before,” said William Marks, Ovation TV’s SVP of Business Development and Digital.

The refreshed OvationNOW app includes selective curation of short- and long-form arts-related content across all devices; as well as an authenticated TV-Everywhere (TVE) experience for cable consumers of the Ovation linear television network.

Ovation TV will use JW Player’s Video Content Management System (VCMS), as well as its player to deliver content across desktop, mobile, and connected-TV devices including Android, FireTV, Roku, and iOS / Apple TV. Ovation TV will also use JW Player’s VCMS for its travel-focused AVOD service JOURNY.

The partnership will take place immediately, and all of Ovation TV’s library will be transferred over to the JW Player platform during the second half of the year.

