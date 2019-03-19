MediaKind to Debut 'Universe' Portfolio at NAB

PLANO, Texas -- At NAB Show 2019 MediaKind, a global media technology leader, promises to take its booth visitors (#SU720) on an adventure of exploration through the MediaKind Universe, its next-generation solution and service portfolio. The MediaKind Universe enables content owners and originators, broadcasters and pay TV operators to efficiently deliver unique, immersive experiences that meet a variety of consumer demands and drive experience innovation.

At the center of the MediaKind Universe is the consumer. Visitors will see demonstrations of new solutions and services across five defined areas of the universe, each addressing a specific trajectory with how content is delivered to the consumer and manifest in the real world as defined media workflows:

Orion - Immersive and compelling consumer experiences through the advancement of Media Platforms, Content Discovery, Targeted Advertising, Content Rights Distribution and actionable insights via end-to-end analytics. Delivering the as-a-Service capabilities across consumer applications

Pictor – Optimizing Storage and Delivery enabling Catch Up & Cloud DVR and true optimization across the entire AV pipe whilst ensuring that content is available on any screen, any device at the highest quality

Aquila – Efficient, optimal-quality processing for all screens, delivering broadcast quality OTT, operationally efficient headends, and ATSC 3.0 propositions

Cygnus - Ensuring quality content is delivered securely across Contribution and Primary Distribution networks, leveraging applicable standards and the benefits of Cloud deployment

Vega - Ensuring a smooth implementation and operation of the MediaKind Universe solutions as well as demonstrating how value is created in the ‘as-a-Service’ model.

