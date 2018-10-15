Management Acquires Ooyala From Telstra

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Ooyala and Telstra announce today the completion of the management buyout of Ooyala. Building on the success of Ooyala under the current management team, combined with Telstra’s new focus on its Telstra2022 strategy, this transaction provides the foundation for the next phase of growth for Ooyala. Telstra will remain a valued go-to-market partner and customer.

Ooyala’s management team looks forward to continuing its world-class support of its customers around the globe. With Ooyala Flex Media Platform underpinning its industry-leading suite of video streaming and media logistics solutions, Ooyala powers the content supply chain of many of the biggest names in media, entertainment, telecommunications, enterprise, broadcast, and sports the world over. The company’s customers include: Audi, Chelsea FC, Dell, National Rugby League of Australia, PGA, Starhub, Sky Sports, Turner and Telstra.

“The management team is excited to take on this next chapter in Ooyala’s growth,” said Jonathan Huberman, CEO of Ooyala. “We are pleased by the tremendous market reception of our flagship product, Ooyala Flex Media Platform, and how it has enabled our OVP and media logistics customers to drive supply chain efficiencies and revenue growth through automation and AI-driven insights. We will continue to invest in Ooyala Flex Media Platform to increase our market-leading position in video streaming and media logistics. In addition, leveraging our resources and in partnership with private equity investors, we are actively exploring acquisition opportunities to further accelerate Ooyala’s growth.”

Ooyala Inc.