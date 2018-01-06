Kabelnoord Selects Amino for Fiber Rollout

CAMBRIDGE, UK -- Kabelnoord, the leading Dutch cable operator, is to deploy Amino’s MOVE end-to-end multiscreen video platform to offer next generation TV services as part of a major rollout of its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network.

The operator already provides a mix of DVB-C and fibre-based services to almost 30,000 customers in Friesland and will shortly undertake a major expansion of its footprint in the region having secured a contract to provide FTTH to a further 20,000 homes.

In addition, Kabelnoord will deploy its next generation TV services to an adjacent broadband network operator in Groningen where 15,000 homes will be able to benefit from an advanced TV experience including catch-up, network PVR and multiscreen delivery.

Amino’s MOVE platform enables operators to deliver a TV everywhere user experience including live, on-demand, catch-up and cloud-recorded content over any IP network.

Kabelnoord will deploy the end-to-end platform, including transcoding, media backend, web services and a new user interface to deliver services across Amino’s Kamai 7 technology, powered by the Amino Enable software stack, as well as Android and IOS.

Amino Technologies plc (London: AMO)