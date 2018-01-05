& cplSiteName &

German Soccer Club Launches Next-Generation Video Platform From TeraVolt

5/3/2018
STUTTGART -- TeraVolt and 3 Screen Solutions today announced that German Bundesliga football club FC St. Pauli has launched a new online video service for fans based on “Jupiter”, the pioneering new end-to-end multiscreen sports video platform devised by TeraVolt which takes advantage of 3SS’ 3READY front end solution.

3READY at Jupiter’s front end enables broadcasters and service providers to fast-track launches of engaging branded services.

At Jupiter’s core is a custom designed data engine which dynamically captures a variety of information from the live action on the pitch to create multiple feeds of video, statistics and screen graphics which enhance the broadcast. By combining and modulating the data being generated and collected, using complex algorithms, the data engine enables viewers to benefit from individual highlights, one-click access to their favorite scenes and live on-screen analysis.

By paying a monthly subscription fee to the club, FC St. Pauli followers can enjoy:

  • Live audio broadcasts of matches with live graphical simulations
  • On demand searchable video archive of all matches
  • All games enriched with markers of match highlights and granular team data such as performance, dominance and goal probability
  • Dynamically generated individual highlight clips
  • Press conferences, interviews, training reports and background clips

