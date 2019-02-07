& cplSiteName &

fuboTV Connects to Apple's TV App

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/4/2019
50%
50%

NEW YORK -- fuboTV (fubo.tv) is building on its success as a standalone app on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV by integrating with several valuable features that let subscribers more easily discover and watch their favorite sports, including the NBA, NHL, English Premier League, La Liga, UEFA, Pac-12 and more, as well as shows and movies.

fuboTV is now integrated with the Apple TV app, where subscribers can access and keep track of what they are watching from fuboTV’s live sports programming across nationally available channels — alongside their favorite on-demand shows and movies. Users will see fuboTV’s video-on-demand content and live sports in the Apple TV app's Watch Now section and can add shows, movies and games to Up Next, ensuring they never miss a new game or episode. Fans can favorite teams to follow their games in Up Next, and receive notifications on their Apple devices when their team is playing or a game is close. fuboTV is one of the first virtual MVPDs (vMVPDs) to integrate with the Apple TV app, as well as Siri and, coming soon, single sign-on. Subscribers can now simply ask Siri to quickly search for their favorite fuboTV content. With forthcoming single sign-on integration, fuboTV subscribers will soon be able to log in once with their credentials to seamlessly unlock access to third-party video apps on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

fuboTV

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 21, 2019, Nice, France
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 5-3, 2019, Viena, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
April 18, 2019
Maintaining HFC Network
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
5G-Oriented Minimalist Core Network
By Zhaojiang Fang, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics