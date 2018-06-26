Cadent Appoints Eoin Townsend as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, NY -- Eoin Townsend joins Cadent with more than 20 years of experience at global technology companies, including DoubleVerify, DoubleClick, and FloNetwork. Most recently, Mr. Townsend was with the multiscreen ad company, Collective, where he led product technology and marketing teams in support of the company’s programmatic advertising offering. Prior to that, he was Chief Strategy Officer at MediaMath, a leader in programmatic marketing technology, where he led product strategy and business development.

As Townsend notes in his blog post (see below), “The evolution of TV promises a more data-driven future, and it’s going to take a combination of technology services and experience to do it right. Cadent’s offering of advanced TV, data-driven linear, indexed and a platform that ties it all together is unique in the industry.“

Cadent provides marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with national TV audiences across cable, broadcast, and digital media—Cadent’s technology improves efficiencies and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. Cadent has relationships with 200+ MVPDs and broadcast station groups, and has the largest national addressable TV platform across 65 million addressable households.

