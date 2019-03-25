Mojo Vision Lands $58M 'B' Round

SARATOGA, CALIF. -- Mojo Vision today announced it has raised $58 million in a Series B investment round designed to propel development of its new augmented reality platform. The new round brings Mojo Vision’s total funding to date to over $108 million.

Mojo Vision’s latest round includes investments from leading strategic and venture firms, including Advantech Capital, Gradient Ventures, HP Tech Ventures, Motorola Solutions Venture Capital, Bold Capital Partners, LG Electronics, Kakao Ventures, and Stanford StartX.

Mojo Vision is developing the underlying technology and interfaces to create a pioneering augmented reality platform conceived around the future of computing and communication that Mojo calls Invisible Computing. Invisible Computing is designed to give people anytime and anywhere access to vital information, without the intrusion of today’s devices that can distract us from our personal connections and the world around us.

Major investors in this funding round also include Gradient Ventures, Google’s AI-focused venture fund. “The potential for artificial intelligence to provide access to information effortlessly and contextually without distraction is compelling,” explained Anna Patterson, Managing Partner of Gradient Ventures. “Gradient’s investment in Mojo Vision represents our keen interest in using AI to look beyond today’s mobile form factors and develop new ways to connect the world to important information.”

“Mojo Vision is taking on a big challenge - to rethink how people receive and share information in a way that is immediate and relevant, without diverting their attention,” said Drew Perkins, CEO at Mojo Vision. “With this new round of funding, we’re excited to have visionary companies and investors support our ongoing development and technology milestones that are essential to making Invisible Computing a reality. In addition to advancing critical technologies, this capital moves Mojo closer to initial customer pilots and strategic partnerships.”

The company did not offer any immediate specifics regarding product availability or planned form factors.

